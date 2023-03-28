Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

