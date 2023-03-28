Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 517.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,735,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

