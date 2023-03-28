Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in 3M by 201.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

3M stock opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

