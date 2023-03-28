Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 690.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NOW opened at $431.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.