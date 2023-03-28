Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.10 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.