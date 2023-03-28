Asset Dedication LLC Sells 359 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.