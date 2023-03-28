Astra Space (ASTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astra Space Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of Astra Space

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Astra Space by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Astra Space by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astra Space Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

