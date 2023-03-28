Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $15.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $295.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

In other news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

See Also

