Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $15.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Asure Software Stock Performance
Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $295.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.
Insider Transactions at Asure Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.