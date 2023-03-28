Atb Cap Markets Comments on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSE CPG opened at $6.65 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

