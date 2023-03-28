Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $48.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

