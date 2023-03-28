Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

