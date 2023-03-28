Bank of America Increases 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $24.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright raised their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $498,394. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 683,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 706,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $13,043,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

