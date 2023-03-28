Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.
NASDAQ BZUN opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
