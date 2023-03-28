Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $58.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

