Barclays Trims Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Target Price to $7.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

VACC opened at $2.47 on Friday. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaccitech by 377.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 4,108,752 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the third quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

