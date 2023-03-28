Barclays Trims Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Target Price to $7.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Vaccitech Price Performance
VACC opened at $2.47 on Friday. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaccitech (VACC)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.