Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $194,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.