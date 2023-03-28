Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance
BSET opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.
