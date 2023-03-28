Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $74.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

