Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $9.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.9 %

JPM opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $129.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

