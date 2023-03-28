BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $2,234.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,234.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.38 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

