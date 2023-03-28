Biocept (BIOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.
Biocept Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.01. Biocept has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
