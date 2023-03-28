Biophytis Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 30th (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Shares of Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Biophytis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

