BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$4.31 and a one year high of C$9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

