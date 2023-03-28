BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 192.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.86 ($2.37).

Several analysts have weighed in on BTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.83) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.