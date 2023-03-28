Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $27.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,243,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,050,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,556,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,627 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $17,414,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 731,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 47.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.