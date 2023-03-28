Blossom Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,497,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

