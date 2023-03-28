Blossom Wealth Management Has $560,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

