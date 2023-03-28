Blossom Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.1% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

