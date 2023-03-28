Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on BYD. Scotiabank lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$238.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
