Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Braskem Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
About Braskem
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.