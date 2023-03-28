Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

About Braskem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

