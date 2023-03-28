Braze (BRZE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

BRZE opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth $140,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Braze by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

