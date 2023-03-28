Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $31.33

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

MT opened at $28.41 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

