Brokerages Set Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Price Target at $125.33

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

ARW stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

