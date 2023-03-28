Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $99.46

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Analyst Recommendations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

