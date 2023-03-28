Brokerages Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 10,807,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

