Brokerages Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target at $160.00

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGZY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

