Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Target Price at GBX 271.67

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

Several analysts have weighed in on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.83) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.23, a P/E/G ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.83.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 3,870.97%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

