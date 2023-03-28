Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target at $72.25

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 49.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LendingTree by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingTree by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $129.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.93.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

