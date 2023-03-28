Brokerages Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

LYTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYTS opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

