Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $46.22

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.22.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MaxLinear stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

