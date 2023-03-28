Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Target Price at $53.75

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Progress Software Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $58.84 on Friday. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

