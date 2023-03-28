Brokerages Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Price Target at $186.80

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.80.
RRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.7 %
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
