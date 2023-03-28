Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $11.70

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Under Armour by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 364,906 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $4,775,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

