Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price at $20.11

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

