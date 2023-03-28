Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioNTech SE’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn $35.73 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $37.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $123.60 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BioNTech by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

