Brokers Offer Predictions for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

BEAM opened at $30.54 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210,215 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

