Brookline Capital Management Comments on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.18) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NMTR. Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares during the last quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

