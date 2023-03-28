Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,953,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

