Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $65.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.55 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $112,358,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

