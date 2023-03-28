Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.87.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$71.94 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a market cap of C$79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 1,175 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.14, for a total transaction of C$88,289.50. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,537,710 shares in the company, valued at C$109,992,396.30. Also, Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 1,175 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.14, for a total transaction of C$88,289.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,175 shares of company stock valued at $24,063,912. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.