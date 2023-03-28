CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $487.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after buying an additional 636,300 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

